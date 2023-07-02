Lewis Hamilton's heart-breaking tribute to Dilano van 't Hoff, who died at Spa

Van 't Hoff lost his life after a crash in the Formula Regional European Championship, at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

Hamilton posted to social media to remember the 18-year-old driver.

The accident occurred at the same circuit as Anthoine Hubert died in a crash in 2019.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali said on Twitter: "We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.

"Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

The 24 Hours of Spa, which followed the race in which Van 't Hoff died, held a minute's silence before they began.