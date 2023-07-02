Aston Martin lodged a protest against the results, claiming that “a number of cars” were not penalised for exceeding track limits.

Having deemed the protest as admissible, the stewards revealed that “a number of track limit infringements had not previously been referred to the stewards for potential penalty”.

The stewards have determined that “some of these infringements warranted a penalty that was not previously applied when the Provisional Classification was published”.

They concluded that “these penalties will be reflected in the Final Classification”.

F1’s governing body the FIA had already admitted it was unable to review “well over 1200” possible track limits offences that took place during Sunday’s 71-lap race.

Drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz were hit with five-second penalties for abusing track limits.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso and Mercedes’ George Russell were the only drivers to avoid being pinged with at least one infringement relating to track limits.