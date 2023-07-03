McLaren tease return of iconic chrome livery ahead of British GP

As seen on various social media sites, they have changed their profile picture to a chrome-themed McLaren logo.

On Monday morning, McLaren released a short video showing Lando Norris seeing something for the first time.

The post was captioned: “What has Lando Norris seen? All will be revealed…”

A return to chrome colours would appease fans but would be a nice tie-in with their sponsor, Google, whose web browser is called ‘Chrome’.

McLaren last ran a chrome / silver livery at the start of 2015 before moving to black later in the year.

They ditched black for papaya in 2017, with it remaining the team’s primary colour to date.

More famously, McLaren’s chrome livery, with Vodafone as title sponsor, is many fans’ favourite-eveer F1 livery.

Of course, McLaren could just be teasing us… but let’s remain hopeful.