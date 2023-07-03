Hamilton’s current F1 contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of 2023.

All signs are pointing towards Hamilton signing a new deal with Mercedes but he’s yet to put pen to paper.

Hamilton was linked with a sensational $40 million switch to Ferrari earlier in the year, with Charles Leclerc moving in the opposite direction.

However, Hamilton made it clear he wants to stay with Mercedes for many years to come.

Mercedes have just one win to their name since the introduction of the new aero regulations in 2022, while Hamilton is without a win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Speaking after Mercedes’ worst result of F1 2023 - seventh and eighth in Austria - Wolff revealed that he was “still very confident” a deal with Hamilton would get done in the near future.

“I am still very confident it will get done,” Wolff added. “We want to do it super, and to every detail.

“This is not a money discussion. It is about the future, what is it that we want to do right, and then optimise.

“We are not talking anymore about money, or duration, it is about other topics.

“For a while. The Brits say a couple means two, and the Americans say a couple means a few, so it is somewhere there. Several.”