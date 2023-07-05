‘Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney invested none of their own money into Alpine’

Instead, the Hollywood duo’s “fame” was enough to be welcomed in by the consortium that bought part of the F1 team.

Their “storytelling prowess” - which could include a documentary - is how the actors will “generate revenue”, the report claims.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham Football Club and, as well as leading them to promotion into the Football League this year, they have spearheaded a huge boost in popularity.

Wrexham’s fan-base has majorly grown in the USA, in part due to the documentary series that featured Reynolds and McElhenney.

BREAKING: Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds is part of an investor group taking a 24% equity stake in Alpine #F1 pic.twitter.com/0K2867UBOg — Formula 1 (@F1) June 26, 2023

They have now moved into Formula 1 as part of an investment group that bought 24% of Alpine for £171m.

That values the team at a total of £706m.

Reynolds is personally worth a total of £282m, it has been reported.

But, according to the Mail, the duo’s success on a sporting and marketing front with Wrexham FC has now seen them invited into the fold at Alpine without having to put any of their own money onto the table.