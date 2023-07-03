Driver involved in Dilano van ‘t Hoff tragedy posts emotional tribute

Ireland’s Adam Fitzgerald has posted a heart-breaking tribute to the 18-year-old Dutch driver (pictured above) who died at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit at the weekend.

“I have no words for Dilano’s family other than I am truly heartbroken for them,” Fitzgerald posted to social media.

“They and Dilano are constantly in my thoughts.

“I just don’t know what to say other than my heart is broken for them. Rest in peace Dilano.”

The Irish Independent reported that FItzgerald is in “a stable condition” after his involvement in the crash.

He had “plenty of broken bones” but is expected “to make a full recovery”, Feeder Series reported.

Lewis Hamilton led tributes from F1 stars to the tragic passing of Van ‘t Hoff: “Heart-breaking. My thoughts are with his family.”

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps.

"Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."