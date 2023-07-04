Norris and Hamilton went head-to-head on-track at the last race in Austria, with the McLaren driver ultimately coming out on top.

Hamilton has previously been complimentary about Norris’ driving talents, praising him midway through the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix over team radio.

Speaking following the launch of McLaren’s chrome livery for the British Grand Prix, Norris shared insight into his relationship with Hamilton and how “over the last couple of months we have been getting to know each other a bit more”.

“It's a pretty cool thing," Norris told the BBC. “I have so much respect for him and what he's been able to achieve in F1.

“He's part of the reason I'm an F1 driver, so it's weird thinking I'm now racing against him.”

Norris admitted that he’s trying to ‘pick the brain’ of Hamilton and learn from him albeit in a more discreet manner.

"I am not always the guy who asks a lot of questions to these kind of people to get to know what they're like and what they think,” Norris added.

"I do it in a more subtle way and just try to understand how they think and their thought processes and kind of understand what makes them special.

"I'm not always the most proactive in going forward and picking people's brains, which is maybe a better way of doing it, but it's just not who I am.

"I'm just happy to spend time with people who are at the top of whatever sport they are in, people I have a huge amount of respect for.”