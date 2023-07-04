Shortly after Sunday’s race it was announced that Aston Martin had launched a protest against the final classification of the race.

Five hours after the chequered flag, the FIA announced that eight drivers would be receiving further penalties for track limits violations.

The penalties moved Fernando Alonso up to fifth from sixth, while Lance Stroll also moved up one place.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Krack defended his team’s protest, stating that it was in the interests of the sport.

“We’re not afraid to upset people if it’s for the cause of the sport and also for our own advantage,” he said.

“We knew that this was going to create a little bit of turmoil if we do that but at the end of the day we have to do what it’s right for the team in the first place and that’s why we decided we had to launch the protest.”

Alonso and Stroll were two of the 10 drivers not to pick up a penalty on Sunday.

Krack is confident teams will learn from the events of this year when F1 returns to Austria in 2024.

“I think they will,” he added. “We learned our lesson last year to be honest. We had penalties last year and we said it yesterday, our drivers ears were bleeding because we told them not to exceed limits because the penalties would come.

“We must also keep in mind 10 drivers had no penalties so it was possible to stay within the limits.”