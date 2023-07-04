Ahead of the race at the Red Bull Ring, the record was set at three - Ocon at the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix.

In Bahrain, the Alpine driver was penalised for an inaccurate start position before being given another penalty for failing to serve it properly at a pit stop, while his third penalty was for speeding in the pit lane.

His three offences equalled the record set by Pastor Maldonado at the 2015 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has now broken it, with the tally now at five.

Ocon was one of the eight drivers to be handed post-race penalties after Sunday’s race.

He was hit with 30 seconds worth of time penalties for track limits from four separate infractions.

During the race itself, Ocon was hit with a penalty for an unsafe release.

More amusingly, Ocon and his race engineer were pleased after the race when chatting over team radio that they were one of the few drivers not to pick up a penalty.