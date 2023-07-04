Five hours after the race finished, the FIA handed out 12 further penalties for track limits.

This was because during the race there were over 1200 potential infringements and the FIA race control simply didn’t have enough time to check and validate them.

The penalties led to significant changes in the top 10 with Carlos Sainz losing two places, while Lewis Hamilton dropped behind teammate Esteban Ocon.

Speaking at the launch of McLaren’s new chrome livery for this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Brown was clear that F1 can’t afford to have a similar debacle again.

“We can't have it again. We can't have a race and five hours later you have that degree of change and penalties,” he told Reuters.

“It definitely wasn't ideal what happened yesterday, that's stating the obvious [but] it has no long-term impact because I don't think it will ever happen again.”

Brown believes the issue of track limits is only specific to Austria’s Red Bull Ring.

“I've never seen anything like that before so I don't think this is something that is an ongoing issue at other race circuits,” Brown added.

“I think it was specific to that one, so I think we need to look at how do you fix that?”