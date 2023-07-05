Revealed: Who will sing national anthem at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone?

Damian Lewis to sing national anthem at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Damian Lewis has the honour of singing the national anthem at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend.
The musician will perform his own songs after qualifying on Saturday July 8, before signing the traditional pre-race national anthem on Sunday July 9.
Lewis is best known for his work as an actor - starring in ‘A Spy Among Friends’, ‘Billions’, 'Homeland' and 'Band of Brothers' - but has recently released his first album, 'Mission Creep'.
Silverstone will welcome 480,000 fans across the three days.
Lewis said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the National Anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix. It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”
Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and Cat Burns will open Silverstone on Thursday with a show filled with their best tunes.
Jax Jones (Friday), Black Eyed Peas (Saturday) and Tom Grennan (Sunday) also headline in the music arena.