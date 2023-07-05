Revealed: Who will sing national anthem at F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone?

The musician will perform his own songs after qualifying on Saturday July 8, before signing the traditional pre-race national anthem on Sunday July 9.

Lewis is best known for his work as an actor - starring in ‘A Spy Among Friends’, ‘Billions’, 'Homeland' and 'Band of Brothers' - but has recently released his first album, 'Mission Creep'.

Silverstone will welcome 480,000 fans across the three days.

Lewis said: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be singing the National Anthem or playing a gig with my band at the British Grand Prix. It’s so special, with a unique festival atmosphere and I’m honoured to have been asked.”

Calvin Harris, Jess Glynne and Cat Burns will open Silverstone on Thursday with a show filled with their best tunes.

Jax Jones (Friday), Black Eyed Peas (Saturday) and Tom Grennan (Sunday) also headline in the music arena.