The seven-time world champion was initially absent when the opening press conference began on Thursday at Silverstone, but did arrive a few minutes in to field questions from the media.

He joined Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda in the first session.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

A document issued on Friday morning confirmed that a Mercedes team representative had been summoned to report to the stewards at 11.15 in relation to an “alleged breach of Article 19.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations”.

This relates to “late attendance of the Press Conference.”

The stewards noted that Hamilton's schedule was "extremely busy" due to it being his home race and that "it is difficult for Hamilton to move through the paddock".

They also considered that the team is ultimately responsible for drivers' media commitments and schedule and therefore decided not to penalise Hamilton.

"The Stewards received a report from the Media Delegate that the the driver of Car 44 (Lewis Hamilton), was late for the Thursday Press Conference. The Stewards heard from the team representative and determined that the driver was indeed late for the Press Conference," the stewards said.

"The team representative noted that his driver’s schedule was controlled by the team, and given that this was his home race, the schedule was extremely busy. In addition, it is difficult for Hamilton to move through the paddock. While the Stewards understand this to be the case, it is also true that this is an activity required by the regulations, that late attendance is disruptive to the press conference, and that there is significant interest by the media in talking to the drivers who’s access is limited.

"The Stewards considered that these activities on Thursday of the race weekend are different that pre-race activities which have an effect on the flow of the competition and can provide an advantage to a driver’s preparation. Activities on Thursday are generally organized by the teams and the drivers follow the instructions of their team coordinators. Therefore, the Stewards determined that the most appropriate penalty was to the team rather than to the driver. As some leeway has been given previously the Stewards consider a Reprimand to the team to be appropriate, with the warning that further penalties may be considered in case of repetition.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."