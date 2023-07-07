Brad Pitt “didn’t stall it!” | Sky F1 presenter gives crucial advice to movie

The Hollywood superstar’s upcoming Formula 1 movie is being filmed at the F1 British Grand Prix this weekend, with Pitt himself getting behind the wheel to shoot scenes.

New detail from the paddock on Friday has demonstrated how seriously the 59-year-actor and the movie crew are taking it.

“They have done an incredible job to create an authentic experience,” Karun Chandhok said on Sky as he walked through the fictional F1 team’s garage.

“Their whole garage is set up like most other teams’.

“Our colleague Bernie Collins has been in here, advising them, making sure they’ve got all the right screens up, and telemetry traces.”

Collins, who is the former Aston Martin strategy chief, now offers her expertise in a TV role with Sky.

Ex-F1 driver Chandhok added about the process of filming the movie: “They are doing 30 days across circuits - Silverstone, Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Vegas, Monza.

“They have British drivers - Warren Hughes, Jon Lancaster, Luciano Bacheta - helping to train Brad Pitt. They have been driver coaching him.

“They did some practice starts and he was very good, didn’t stall it once!”

Ted Kravitz added: “Everyone here is an extra in a movie set.

“APXGP is the name of the team. They’ve got their own barriers. Sonny Hayes is running Kimi Raikkonen’s #7 - that is Brad Pitt, of course.

“His teammate in the fictional as-yet-untitled film is Damson Idris, he’s running Marcus Ericsson’s #9.”

Chandhok said about the car that Pitt will drive: “The car is a GP2 chassis but they have been modified to look like F1 cars, with help from Mercedes. To make it look like the current regulation rear wings…”

The film, which has no title yet, will be released by Apple TV.

Lewis Hamilton is involved as a co-producer.