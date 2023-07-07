Verstappen pips Sainz in delayed FP2 as Leclerc hits problems

The session started five minutes late after a big crash at Copse in F2 qualifying resulted in barrier repairs.

It was Verstappen who once again set the pace at Silverstone, though this time Ferrari’s Sainz was able to get within 0.022s of the reigning world champion.

Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc had a nightmare session after an electrical issue prevented him from leaving the garage for the entirety of FP2.

Alex Albon was once again third, with Red Bull’ Sergio Perez splitting the Williams pair ahead of Logan Sargeant as the Grove-based outfit caused a shock.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was sixth, ahead of Nico Hulkenberg, who impressed for Haas, and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Oscar Piastri and Fernando Alonso rounded out the rest of the top-10 order in FP2.

It was a tough session for Mercedes with both drivers appearing to struggle for pace on soft tyres as they finished outside the top-10 once more.

George Russell was only 12th, 1.160s down on Verstappen, while seven-time Lewis Hamilton was a further tenth back in a lowly 15th.