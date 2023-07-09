FIRST IMAGES: Brad Pitt suited and booted on F1 starting grid

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris join @Max33Verstappen for the national anthem: pic.twitter.com/qhpujBv30u — Adam Cooper (@adamcooperF1) July 9, 2023

The Hollywood superstar was the 21st driver in a pre-race starting grid at Silverstone, as part of his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the movie which doesn’t have a title yet.

Pitt, 59, whose character is called Sonny Hayes, has been behind the wheel of his APXGP - which is, in reality, an F2 car modified by Mercedes to look like a modern F1 car.

No footage of Pitt in his APXGP car was broadcast via Sky Sports or Channel 4, to keep a degree of secrecy for the movie.

The actor has driven it on the Silverstone track over the British Grand Prix weekend, using the live crowd as extras in the movie.