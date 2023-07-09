FIRST IMAGES: Brad Pitt suited and booted on F1 starting grid

9 Jul 2023
Brad Pitt (USA) Actor on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin, Texas, USA, Race

Brad Pitt was seen in his racing suit for the first time before the F1 British Grand Prix.

The Hollywood superstar was the 21st driver in a pre-race starting grid at Silverstone, as part of his upcoming Formula 1 movie.

Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the movie which doesn’t have a title yet.

Pitt, 59, whose character is called Sonny Hayes, has been behind the wheel of his APXGP - which is, in reality, an F2 car modified by Mercedes to look like a modern F1 car.

No footage of Pitt in his APXGP car was broadcast via Sky Sports or Channel 4, to keep a degree of secrecy for the movie.

Pitt's car is an F2 machine which Mercedes helped to resemble a modern Formula 1 car.

The actor has driven it on the Silverstone track over the British Grand Prix weekend, using the live crowd as extras in the movie.