F1 unveil first official pictures of Brad Pitt in his racing suit

Brad Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris joined the starting grid at Silverstone alongside the 20 F1 drivers, to film a scene for their upcoming Formula 1 movie.

They stood alongside the drivers for the national anthem, dressed in their racing suits representing the fictional APXGP team.

Hollywood superstar Pitt had previously driven a car around the Silverstone track to shoot a scene for the movie. The car was an F2 machine, which Mercedes assisted to resemble a modern F1 car.

Their APXGP team had their own fictional garage in the Silverstone paddock, as the entire F1 world became extras in the movie.

The movie, which Lewis Hamilton co-produces, is still untitled but will be released by Apple TV.

The storyline is the comeback of an ageing, legendary driver (Sonny Hayes, played by Pitt) for an underperforming F1 team.