Max Verstappen on Brad Pitt movie: “I completely can’t be bothered with this!”

The Hollywood superstar was in character as a driver at the F1 British Grand Prix to shoot scenes for his upcoming Formula 1 movie, which Lewis Hamilton is co-producing.

Pitt even popped up in the traditional pre-race drivers’ briefing which Hamilton called “probably the best we’ve ever had”.

But Max Verstappen has a different view.

"I think they're going to use some shots of everybody, in terms of onboard cameras and stuff," he was quoted by The Mirror.

"I completely can't be bothered with this.

In the end, a film is always made to create a little bit of a show in it. Because yes, of course, it won't all be real.

But I think it's all fine. I'm actually not that much into it."

George Russell said: "I think it's one of those when you when you see a worldwide superstar for the first time, it's quite surreal.”

Charles Leclerc added: "It's fun, it's a new face and definitely quite unexpected to see Brad in the drivers' briefing.

“They did a bit of a brief of what to expect for the movie and it just is very exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing it. Nice guy."

Pierre Gasly added: "I must say it's not every day you get the chance to see Brad Pitt.

“We got the chance to meet him and they introduced themselves and the movie. It was definitely a special moment.

“Apart from the drivers' briefing and sitting right in front of Brad Pitt, everything kind of felt normal. So, on my side, I will say it has changed nothing."

Pitt joined the starting grid before the grand prix, and his fictional APXGP team had their own garage in the Silverstone paddock.

He was behind the wheel of an F2 car, modified to look like an F1 car, for movie scenes on the Silverstone track.