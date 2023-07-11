Williams unveil winning Gulf livery design for three flyaway races in 2023

Revealed by the team in a London-based event attended by select media including Crash.net, the ‘Bolder than Bold’ design came out on top after over 180,000 votes were cast.

Initially there were four fan-designed liveries, combining Williams’ iconic blue and white with Gulf’s well known colour scheme.

Four became two with ‘Bolder than Bold’ coming out on top against ‘Heritage’ by securing 51.9 per cent of the vote.

Williams have described the winning livery as celebrating the “boldness of those determined to make their mark, keep progressing and pushing boundaries. It embodies more than just being brave, heroic, or fearless. It represents an unwavering commitment to never giving up and always approaching challenges with confidence.”

Gulf Oil International joined Williams, having been a McLaren sponsor in recent years, ahead of F1 2023.

Motorsport fans will be able to see the stunning new livery in-person later this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom from July 13 to 16.

The livery then will be used during three flyaway races - Singapore, Japan and Qatar.

Speaking of the livery reveal, Williams team principal James Vowles said: "This competition was an incredible opportunity for our fans to actively engage and shape the visual identity of our team. The winning design encapsulates the essence of the Gulf and Williams Racing partnership, reflecting on the past but building on our future.

“This livery will create a defining moment when it takes to the track later in the season.”

Mike Jones, CEO of Gulf Oil International, added: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Williams Racing and this livery is marking an iconic moment in motorsport history. The campaign has been a huge success and sparked excitement for both Gulf and Williams fans alike.

“Providing the fans with the power to control this competition has hugely influenced the results. Gulf’s iconic colours have created four incredible liveries with one standout winner chosen by the fans, Bolder than Bold, which will now be inscribed into Gulf’s rich motorsport history.”

Williams are enjoying their best season since 2017 so far this year, sitting seventh in the constructors’ championship after Alex Albon’s latest points haul at the British Grand Prix.