Lando Norris’ agent pictured in discussion with Red Bull’s Helmut Marko

It will set tongues wagging about the hugely enticing prospect of Norris becoming a Red Bull driver one day.

The Telegraph, who pictured and reported the intriguing meeting hours before the F1 British Grand Prix, said “it would be extraordinary, too, if [Norris’ agent] and Marko did not take a few moments to discuss the impressive form of McLaren driver Norris”.

But Mark Berryman, who represents Norris, has other reasons for meeting the Red Bull consultant.

His company ADD Management also represents F2 driver Zane Maloney, who is in the Red Bull junior programme, among other talented prospects.

"It was the sort of meeting which happens every weekend in the paddock a hundred times over," The Telegraph wrote.

However, proof of the close relationship between Red Bull and Norris’ agent will only heighten speculation about a massive future move.

Norris stole the show at Silverstone, qualifying then finishing in second, even briefly overtaking Max Verstappen.

He has a close friendship with Verstappen, too.

And with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez coming under intense pressure from within the camp to keep his seat, a meeting between Marko and Norris’ agent is only going to ramp up the rumours.

Perez is contracted until the end of 2024 with Red Bull, Norris is tied to McLaren until the end of 2025.