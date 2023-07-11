Andretti tried to buy every F1 team - and this is how they responded…

Andretti Autosport, powerhouses in the US motorsports world, have lodged an official application to join F1 by 2026 which the FIA are considering.

The current 10 teams are largely against welcoming an 11th, and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claimed last week that new entrants should “buy a team”.

But Andretti was quoted by RaceFans: “We’ve tried. Nobody’s interested.

“We’ve been to every single team. They keep saying ‘buy a team’, and nobody wants to sell!

“You go there, and they’re not even interested in talking. I’ve been there, done that.

“Everybody has their own reasons why they’re doing things.

“They are trying to protect their own interests. I can’t blame them.

“Everybody’s been looking out for themselves. When I said that I got criticised because I didn’t agree with it.

“If I was in their situation, I’d probably do the same thing. So I don’t blame the teams.

“They all are going to look at this for themselves, because that’s what they need to do to be competitive.

“It’s a very, very expensive sport. There’s a lot involved, and there’s a lot of commitment from every team.

“They have got to make sure they protect that, and I understand that’s what they’re trying to do.

“But in the end, they’re not going to be the ones that make the decision. It’s going to be up to the series and the FIA to decide if they think it’s the right thing to do.”

Andretti intend to link up with General Motors and Cadillac to bring a massive US influence to F1.