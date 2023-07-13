How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 today: Live stream for free

Motorsport's biggest summer garden party is here! The Goodwood Festival of Speed gets you closer to the sports that you love than anywhere else.

Get within inches of modern F1 machinery to learn how Formula 1 cars are powered, and meet some of the top names in motorsport.

Mick Schumacher, Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia are just some of the stars in attendance.

If supercars are your thing, they're here too!

How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 in the UK

Sky Sports F1 YouTube is the place to go for the entire day's live coverage. Watch below! Or you can go to the official Goodwood website here for a live stream.

How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 in the USA

Choose a VPN provider with high speeds and servers in the US or Canada (we recommend ExpressVPN for auto racing). Sign up and install their app. Run the app, log in, and choose a server in the US or Canada. Go to motortrendondemand.com and subscribe. You can use PayPal. When it’s time for the race, log into MotorTrend and enjoy!