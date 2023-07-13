How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 today: Live stream for free
This is how to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 from Thursday July 13 to Sunday July 16 - including ways to get a free Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 live stream.
Motorsport's biggest summer garden party is here! The Goodwood Festival of Speed gets you closer to the sports that you love than anywhere else.
Get within inches of modern F1 machinery to learn how Formula 1 cars are powered, and meet some of the top names in motorsport.
Mick Schumacher, Pol Espargaro, Enea Bastianini and Francesco Bagnaia are just some of the stars in attendance.
If supercars are your thing, they're here too!
How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 from anywhere
If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.
ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free
How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 in the UK
Sky Sports F1 YouTube is the place to go for the entire day's live coverage. Watch below! Or you can go to the official Goodwood website here for a live stream.
How to watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2023 in the USA
- Choose a VPN provider with high speeds and servers in the US or Canada (we recommend ExpressVPN for auto racing). Sign up and install their app.
- Run the app, log in, and choose a server in the US or Canada.
- Go to motortrendondemand.com and subscribe. You can use PayPal.
- When it’s time for the race, log into MotorTrend and enjoy!
- Select a VPN provider with high-speed US servers (the ExpressVPN service is our top pick for auto racing). Sign up for the service and download their app.
- Open the app, log in, and select a server location in the US.
- Go to Sling TV and sign up for the Orange package to get MotorTrend (If you don’t have a US-based payment method, purchase a Sling TV gift card at MyGiftCardSupply.com and follow the instructions to redeem the card and subscribe to Sling TV Orange).
- When you are ready, log in to Sling TV, select the MotorTrend stream, and see all the action!