Revealed: The mega-bucks valuation of every F1 team
The valuations of F1 teams have reached crazy numbers.
Ferrari might lag behind on the track but they are on top of the pile, in terms of valuations, Sportico report.
- Ferrari: $3.13 billion
- Mercedes: $2.7 billion
- Red Bull: $2.42 billion
- McLaren: $1.56 billion
- Aston Martin: $1.14 billion
- Alpine: $1.08 billion
- AlphaTauri: $905 million
- Alfa Romeo: $815 million
- Williams: $795 million
- Haas: $710 million
The 10 F1 teams are worth a total of $15.3 billion.
They generated a total revenue of $3 billion in 2022.
The sports-business expert Joe Pompliano also insisted Alpine are worth more than the reported $900m at the time of the major investment which included Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Toto Wolff famously owns one-third of the Mercedes F1 team and is officially a billionaire himself.
He even profited from the rise of Aston Martin at the beginning of this season when their share price rocketed after a podium in Bahrain, because he owns a 1 percent of Mercedes' customer team too.