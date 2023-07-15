Revealed: The mega-bucks valuation of every F1 team

Ferrari might lag behind on the track but they are on top of the pile, in terms of valuations, Sportico report.

Ferrari: $3.13 billion Mercedes: $2.7 billion Red Bull: $2.42 billion McLaren: $1.56 billion Aston Martin: $1.14 billion Alpine: $1.08 billion AlphaTauri: $905 million Alfa Romeo: $815 million Williams: $795 million Haas: $710 million

The 10 F1 teams are worth a total of $15.3 billion.

They generated a total revenue of $3 billion in 2022.

The sports-business expert Joe Pompliano also insisted Alpine are worth more than the reported $900m at the time of the major investment which included Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Toto Wolff famously owns one-third of the Mercedes F1 team and is officially a billionaire himself.

He even profited from the rise of Aston Martin at the beginning of this season when their share price rocketed after a podium in Bahrain, because he owns a 1 percent of Mercedes' customer team too.