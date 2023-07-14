Five times Williams have wowed us with their F1 livery

On Tuesday, Williams unveiled their special Gulf-inspired livery which will be run at three flyaway races at F1 2023.

The ‘Bolder than Bold’ design came out on top after over 180,000 votes were cast by fans around the world.

Williams are one of F1’s most successful teams with nine constructors’ titles to their name and 114 race victories.

They’ve had some memorable cars and liveries over the years.

Here are five of our favourites - past and present - from Williams in terms of livery designs.

Williams FW44 (2022)

Designed for the new regulations in 2022, Williams decided to revert back to its more traditional colours of blue.

More comparable to their last race-winning car, the FW34 a decade earlier, Williams’ new management decided to ditch the strange colour choices used between 2019 to 2021.

The car itself wasn’t too successful as Williams finished bottom of the constructors’ championship in the hands of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Williams FW36 (2014)

A timeless classic, the Williams-Martini livery was a fan favourite when the brand returned to F1 for the 2014 season.

The Italian drinks company was Williams’ title sponsor for five seasons, with the Grove outfit enjoying great success during this period.

With Valtteri Bottas and Felipe Massa, Williams didn’t finish outside the top five in the constructors’ championship, securing back-to-back P3 finishes in 2014 and 2015.

A beautiful livery.

Williams FW26 (2004)

The Williams-BMW liveries from the early 2000s were also memorable.

The white and blue colour scheme worked so well, while a stunning livery usually sticks in one’s mind if it’s successful.

Williams nearly came out on top in 2003 in the title race, ultimately losing out to Michael Schumacher.

Williams FW18 (1996)

Damon Hill’s 1996 title-winning Williams also makes this list.

The Rothmans Williams of 1994-1997 are top of many fans’ orders and it’s easy to see why.

The blue, white and gold went together perfectly, while it was pretty fast on track…

Williams FW14B (1992)

Completing our five choices was the Williams FW14B from 1992.

One of the greatest cars in F1 history, it guided Nigel Mansell to his elusive maiden title.

The Canon sponsorship, the yellow and blue - it’s the best of a great selection of Williams liveries from over the years.