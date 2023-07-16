Red Bull tipped to consider swooping for Lando Norris by ex-F1 champion

The McLaren driver stole the show last week at the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, delighting his home crowd by finishing second behind only Max Verstappen of Red Bull.

His prodigious talent could see him replace Sergio Perez, who finished sixth at the most recent grand prix amid a run of below-par form.

Will McLaren's HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around? Video of Will McLaren&#039;s HUGE upgrades turn their F1 season around?

“I think he’s already under pressure,” Hill told the Independent about Perez before Silverstone.

“They cannot afford to have a car that good and not have two cars right up there for the championship.

“Possibly Lando. He’s still got a few more years left at McLaren.

“I was surprised when he signed such a long-term deal [until end of 2025]. It’s a long time, I’d have done three years tops.

“If you’re that confident in yourself, you need to be able to move when the time is right.”

Hill was speaking before news of Daniel Ricciardo's return with AlphaTauri. Ricciardo also hopes to land a Red Bull seat in the future.

Norris has long been touted as one of F1’s future stars and last week’s P2 at his home race, ahead of other British favourites Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, was a standout moment in his career so far.

The upgraded McLaren has rocketed itself to behind only Red Bull in the current pecking order heading into Hungary, adding a new intrigue to Norris’ future plans for a competitive car.