F1 car designed by Adrian Newey crashes at Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Leyton House CG901 from 1990 clattered into the straw bales which line the Goodwood hill.

Driver Richard Hope had seemingly encounter a mechanical issue but was unhurt.

Alice Powell, the commentator, said: “That’s a very bizarre incident. It looks like it just locked up the rear tyres there. At that point, the driver is a passenger. The straw bales did their job but that’s an expensive crash.

“I don’t think that is on the driver. That looks like some other issue there because the rear has just instantly locked.”

The car's reappearance at the annual festival of motorsports was a reminder of the genius of Newey, now the mastermind behind Red Bull's RB19.

The Leyton House, driven by Ivan Capelli and Maurício Gugelmin in the 1990 F1 season, was one of his earliest developments.

A McLaren F1 GTR also hit the straw bales at the same corner, shortly before, while a Hyundia RB22e was also crashes earlier in the weekend.