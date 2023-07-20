FIRST LOOK: Daniel Ricciardo in AlphaTauri overalls for seat fitting in Hungary

The hugely popular Australian is making a short-notice comeback for this weekend's F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, as a replacement for the sacked Nyck de Vries.

Ricciardo will remain with AlphaTauri until the end of this season - but is targeting a Red Bull seat eventually.

For now, he will be under the microscope while behind the wheel of a struggling car.

AlphaTauri, Red Bull's sister team, are propping up the contructors' championship in 10th place with only two points this season.

Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting... Video of Why the fight for 2nd in the Constructors Championship is so exciting...

The addition of the veteran Ricciardo will increase their expectation in Hungary, and they are set to introduce the second part of an upgrade that debuted at Silverstone.

Ricciardo is joining his sixth F1 team of a career which began in 2011 - he has worn the colours of HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault and McLaren to date.

He had his seat fitting with AlphaTauri on Thursday morning in Hungary.