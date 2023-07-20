Sky’s Craig Slater revealed that the governing body has shot down a report via Auto Motor Und Sport which claimed at least two F1 teams are set to be found in breach of the 2022 cost cap.

“They are quite adamant in their response to me,” he reported.

“They have said that the reports are factually wrong.

“They said that the auditing process is still ongoing with regards to the cost cap, and it is scheduled to conclude in the coming weeks.

“After which there would be a period required for assessment and finalisation of review.

“They are saying that there is no deadline submitted to the teams for them to gain certification for the cost cap.

“The FIA are telling me that any suggestion of a delay to the process because of more in-depth investigation this year - these reports carry stories of the FIA investigating whether some teams are using other projects to mask development of F1 cars - the FIA tell me there is no delay because of that.

“Also, talk of potential breaches, at this stage, is unfounded.”

The original report cited “rumours” in the paddock amid an FIA investigation into the finances of all 10 F1 teams pertaining to the 2022 budget of $140m.

The FIA were turning up announced at factories to interview staff, and are also aware of a “grey area” whereby teams were essentially hiding engineers in separate projects - for example, around boats or road cars - to keep them outside of the cost cap.

Sky’s report, ahead of this weekend’s F1 Hungarian Grand Prix, suggests the FIA have denied those claims.