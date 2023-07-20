Ricciardo's verdict on de Vries’ sacking after taking his F1 seat

Following a difficult start to his first full-season at AlphaTauri, de Vries was dropped by Red Bull after only 10 grand prix to make way for Ricciardo, who is making a shock return to the F1 grid at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Speculation surrounding de Vries future had been rife for weeks amid a string of underwhelming performances, before Red Bull ruthlessly cut ties with the Dutchman two races prior to the summer break.

Asked if he felt sorry for de Vries on a personal level, Ricciardo told media including Crash.net in Hungary: “Sorry, that was not necessarily towards Nyck, it was just in general, if there is market movement, it’s normally during the break.

“I mean yeah, look, after what I’ve kind of gone through the last year, but also my age now and just knowing how this sport is, and being a bit more mature like, for sure, you feel for other drivers.

“We put our life’s work into this, so it’s one of those ones where I do, I feel for Nyck. But I feel, I know in F1, he’s not particularly experienced, but in motor racing he is. He’s in his late 20s.

“I feel like he’s mature enough to understand the sport, and if he still wants it to work, I think he can get back up and make something happen.

“Yeah, look, as I said, I look at me a year ago, I wasn’t sure if I’d ever race an F1 car again, and a year later, here I am. Things can happen.

“If he still wants it, keep his chin up. It’s one of those ones, like anything in life, you get knocked down, but it’s how you get back up.

“I wish him well, and if I ever saw him on the grid again, I’d be happy.”

Yuki Tsunoda said he felt his former teammate deserved at least two more races to prove himself.

“I think he deserved at least until the summer break,” he said. “I was thinking at least that way.”