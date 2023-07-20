The Australian is making a shock return to the F1 grid at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, having replaced the underperforming Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

Ricciardo has made it clear he is targeting a future Red Bull seat and believes driving for their sister team AlphaTauri on loan provides the best pathway to make it happen.

“That’s [a Red Bull seat], call it the dream, so to speak,” Ricciardo told media including Crash.net in Hungary. “But there is no point in me thinking about that.

“There is going to be a lot of work to do here. In terms of expectation, there is none. For me, everything I felt driving the car last week is what I want from racing, to be in the moment, enjoying it and not thinking too far ahead.

"I’ve been following and I know the car is going to have some limitations, but I’ve got to do the best with what I’ve got. If it’s something I think I can work with then that’s all I need to feel good behind the wheel again and use some of my experience to push the team.

“As far as this weekend goes, if you ask me where I want to finish, I couldn’t tell you. I just want to know I put everything in to it and got a lap I can be proud of.”

Ricciardo impressed Red Bull during a tyre test in the RB19 following the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, which proved to be a key factor in securing his comeback.

Asked what he needs to now do to realise his Red Bull dream, Ricciardo replied: “I think already getting another opportunity, it’s kind of another chance to make things better.

“I think that’s as well why I was excited to get back behind the wheel and just kind of show my true self. Even the thought of that excites me.

“Obviously the dream as I said is a Red Bull seat but there’s no like ‘this is what you need to do’. Everything has happened so quick. Obviously the test was the first box I needed to tick.

“That was great, but now it’s like another hurdle. They are not like ‘take it easy, they are like show us what you’ve got’.

“But there’s no real criteria at the moment. But I need to show something, for sure, for next year and beyond, there’s no guarantees. Probably ever, with this sport.

“Look, in a way, the summer break would have been more conventional, but I kind of like that I’ve got two races and then the break, so I’ve got some things to think about over the course of the break.

“I’m going to try and soak up as much of these two as I can, and then obviously come Zandvoort, have a little bit more of a guidance or awareness of where I expect to be for myself.”