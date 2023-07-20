Verstappen and Ricciardo spent just under three seasons together at Red Bull between 2016 and 2018, with the pair widely-regarded as the strongest on the F1 grid at the time.

With Verstappen growing year-by-year in terms of performance and stature within the team, Ricciardo decided to leave for Renault in 2019.

As Verstappen went on to take regular victories, and eventually a world title, Ricciardo was stuck in the midfield with Renault and then McLaren, although he did end the Woking outfit’s win drought in 2021.

Ricciardo rejoined Red Bull as their third driver for F1 2023, before making his return to sister team AlphaTauri.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen was asked if he’d be keen on reuniting with his former teammate.

“Yeah, I mean I never actually wanted him to leave,” he said. “All of these things, we know that we get on very well.

“Yeah, if Daniel does well where he is now, you of course have the opportunity to go back up. So it’s all open, to be honest.”

Verstappen shared a close relationship with the driver Ricciardo replaced at AlphaTauri - Nyck de Vries.

Reflecting on de Vries’ dismissal, Verstappen commented: “It’s a tough one but if the decision was anyway of course already made then I don’t think it matters a lot when it happens. I think it’s just circumstance.

“We all know that Nyck is an incredible driver. He’s shown it in every single category. I think these new generation of cars, when you are a rookie, it doesn’t matter what age you are or whatever, they are quite difficult to get on top. Plus the car is probably not the most competitive. It will make it a bit harder.

“Maybe you need one or two of these moments where you shine and maybe get a point or two. These kind of moments they didn’t happen. The team wanted to change something and that’s also part of F1. Sometimes it’s just the wrong time or the wrong moment and it doesn’t work out for you. But again, people sometimes seem to think that if it doesn’t work out in F1 then everything is lost, but it’s not.

“There are so many great categories where you can have a great career and probably even more fun, some places, than F1 even. I know he has a lot of opportunities.”