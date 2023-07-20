A report by German media outlet AMuS stated that at least two teams had gone over the cost cap for last season, with other publications claiming that three teams had.

The rumours were quickly shot down by the FIA, with teams expected to be informed in August following the governing body’s audit process.

It will likely be a major talking point after the summer break, particularly after Red Bull were found guilty of breaking F1’s financial regulations for Max Verstappen’s maiden title-winning year.

Speaking ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, Croft revealed that it’s still premature to say how many teams have broken the cost cap rules.

“The whole cost cap auditing process has got a lot more complex than last year because new things have been added that should be included within the cost cap,” he said. “It’s an ever evolving process so the FIA absolutely gets it right for the future.

“As far as I am aware, the auditors have just finished their process with each of the 10 individual teams and it’s too early for them to say definitively whether teams have breached the cost cap or not.

“Now, the reports and rumours that are coming out that three teams have breached it may turn out to be true - I am not saying that won’t be the end of the result but my understanding having spoken to a member of the FIA at a very senior level today that it’s too early to say that for definite.”

Croft expects the verdict of the audits to be in the public domain by September.

“There’s no time scale on this because they want to get it right,” he added. “I would be expecting a result sometime around August where the teams are informed whether they made it or not and then the process will go on with those teams to explain why they’ve failed the cost cap if indeed they have and we should find out in September or so.”