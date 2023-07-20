Ricciardo’s sensational return to F1 was announced last week, replacing Nyck de Vries at Alpha Tauri.

It marks the Australian’s return to the same team he raced for in 2012 and 2013 before moving up to Red Bull in place of Mark Webber for the following year.

Ricciardo has made it clear he’s eyeing up Perez’s seat in the coming years provided he delivers with AlphaTauri.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Perez confirmed he had no involvement in Ricciardo’s return with AlphaTauri.

“No, I’m not a guy... I’ve been in F1 for 13 years so I’m not a guy who thinks so much further ahead. I’ve been with the engineers, I don’t even have the time to discuss what’s going on with Daniel,” he said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for him, and that’s it. I’m focusing on Hungary and then Belgium and not really thinking about 2025, you know? It’s such a far world ahead, it’s nonsense to think that far away.”

After a strong start to F1 2023, winning two of the opening four rounds, Perez’s form has rapidly deteriorated.

The Mexican has failed to make Q3 in the last five races, while he’s finished on the podium just once in this period.

“It’s in my hands, correct,” he added. “That’s why I’m focused.I’m a winner, I don’t like having bad weekends, it’s not what I’m here for. I’d rather be at home doing something else.

“I’m here because I know that I can do it and I’ve done it before. People on the sofa forget how much in the little bit we are. You’ve seen it with other drivers, other teams, they’ve had difficult periods.

“But then they don't have 20 replacements after each session like they do with the Red Bull drivers.”