A number of recent reports have alleged that at least two teams had gone over the 2022 cost cap, though F1’s governing body the FIA has moved to shoot down the rumours.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Sky Sports’ David Croft reported that it is still “too early” to know which teams, if any, have broken the financial regulations.

“Yes, it’s definitely a concern,” Hamilton told Sky F1.

“I mean, it wasn’t really a big punishment last time so there’s no real [deterrent].

“There’ll be people that will probably go for it again, and know they’re just gonna get slapped on the wrist.”

Red Bull were hit with a $7million fine and a reduction in aerodynamic testing time over a 12 month period for breaching the 2021 cost cap.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has called on the FIA to impose sporting sanctions, rather than financial penalties, to any teams found guilty of offences.

Asked what punishment he feels would be appropriate for any confirmed breaches, Hamilton replied: "I’m not going to say what it should be, it’s not my job to do that.

“We have people in place that are supposed to police that, but it doesn’t surprise me. It was not a big penalty before, so…”

Hamilton also took a swipe at the rate of upgrades Red Bull have brought to their 2023 challenger, with the RB19 featuring revised sidepods in Hungary.

“I’ve heard that Red Bull might have an upgrade package this weekend, once again,” he said. “So we’ll have to see. They seem to be continuously bringing upgrades on their car.”