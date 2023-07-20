Despite his incredible talent, Alonso has just 32 wins and two world titles to his name.

If a seven-point swing went in his favour during three seasons, he’d be a five-time champion.

How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up Video of How the fight for 2nd in the F1 Constructors Championship is heating up

Alonso’s win drought stretches over a decade, while his last title triumph was back in 2006.

Many have questioned Alonso’s career moves, particularly his decision to leave Ferrari for McLaren-Honda.

He also fell out with McLaren in 2007 before rejoining Renault, who weren’t title contenders.

His most recent switch from Alpine to Aston Martin has proved to be one of his best, scoring regular podiums in the first half of the year.

Speaking in the FIA press conference, Alonso insisted that he’s got no regrets.

“I would not change anything,” he said. “I don’t regret anything. No one has the crystal ball to know what the performance is of the teams in the following year. When I left Renault [in 2006], which was the first decision, I joined McLaren and in that season we fought for the world championship so in terms of how competitive we were it was a good thing, a good move.

“I joined Ferrari [in 2010] and I don’t think any of the drivers will reject an offer from Ferrari and join that team. We fought for three championships of the five years I was there. Then I joined McLaren-Honda which was a project we all thought that would be interesting and powerful - it didn’t work.

“Okay, that can happen in the sport. I stopped F1 because I had too many things in my head, too many challenges I wanted to try. It was a wonderful time in my career to try Endurance racing, Dakar and Indy, all of those with very good success as well.

“Happy for that and then I came back to F1 with what I always consider my family in Alpine, in Renault, and now the last decision which for everyone’s opinion was the worst one to go to Aston Martin, it was the best one arguably of my career.

“That just shows the difficulty of choosing teams and the lack of knowledge that everyone has at home.”