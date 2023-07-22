After eight months away from the sport, Ricciardo out-qualified AlphaTauri teammate Yuki Tsunoda at the Hungaroring, progressing into Q2 in the process.

It means Ricciardo will start 13th for Sunday’s race, only three spots outside the points-paying positions.

“The result is not everything but it was just so important for me coming back and feeling comfortable,” he said. “Just getting that enjoyment back.

“I felt that last week in the test, it was a bit of a relief.

“It just felt fun again and that's what I was looking for coming here. It was cool again.

“Getting in the car in Qualifying, I was relaxed but knowing you are going to push the car to the limit on low fuel, simplifying everything felt really nice.”

Given his lack of time in the AlphaTauri car, Ricciardo is ensure if he can convert his decent grid position into a top 10 finish.

"It's hard for me to say,” he added. “I've done like an eight-lap long run so I don't know enough with this car and fuel as the tyres get old.

"That's where I'm probably going to discover more things with the car and in those conditions it always feels tricker. There's probably more for me to learn and process tomorrow.

"Points would be phenomenal but for now logging the laps and learn as I go."