Norris smashes Verstappen’s trophy during podium celebrations 

Reigning world champion Verstappen claimed his seventh consecutive victory at the Hungaroring as Red Bull set a new F1 record by winning 12 successive grands prix.

Norris held off the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez to take runner-up spot for the second race on the bounce, but had an embarrassing gaffe during the post-race celebrations.

During the McLaren driver’s trademark podium celebration of smashing his champagne bottle on the base of the podium, Verstappen’s trophy fell off the top step and smashed into several pieces.

Shortly afterwards, Norris and Verstappen were seen looking at the wreck, with the Briton struggling to contain his laughter.

Verstappen picked up the remains of the homemade porcelain trophy as he left the podium laughing.

Asked what had happened during the post-race FIA press conference, Norris sheepishly responded: "Um, yeah, I’m not sure, Max just placed it too close to the edge!

To which, Verstappen said: "I’m going to take it off next time to protect it."

Norris added: "Yeah just hold it! I don’t know, it fell over I guess? Not my problem, it’s his!"