Verstappen claimed his seventh consecutive victory of F1 2023 at the Hungaroring last time out.

It means he’s now 110 points clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, thus on course to secure a third consecutive drivers’ title.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

By the end of the season, it’s likely Verstappen will move ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost into third in the all-time F1 winners list.

Speaking to King Casino Bonus, Herbert - who won three races during his own F1 career - thinks Verstappen will ultimately go down as the greater driver.

“Max Verstappen is a once in a generational talent,” he said. “There is always one individual who comes along who is better than the last – notwithstanding the technological advances.

“Max will be better than Lewis, Lewis was better than Michael Schumacher, and Schumacher was better than Senna. It just evolves.

“Max has grown up so much as a driver. He just doesn’t fly away into the distance. He will judge it and do just what he needs to do.

“That is the change from the Max of old. Because of that I do not see anyone yet getting themselves on to the same level as Red Bull.

“A bad day for Max was second. A bad day for him now is first!”

Herbert also made clear that if Hamilton was to leave Mercedes, George Russell would be perfectly suited to lead the team in the seven-time world champion’s absence .

“It would not be the end of the world because they have got George Russell,” he added. “I think he is more than capable of taking over if he had to because he fits in brilliantly, he is mature and he has got the speed that is needed."