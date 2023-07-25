Norris and Hamilton went head-to-head at the Austrian and British races, with the McLaren driver coming out on top on both occasions.

More impressively, Norris managed to fend off Hamilton despite running on the hard tyre, while the seven-time champion was on softer rubber.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

Norris has made the most of McLaren’s upgrades, finishing second back-to-back at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

Speaking on Saturday at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Brundle suggested that the events of Silverstone were a case of “handing over of the baton” to Norris.

“Lando placed his car really cleverly because he was vulnerable for a few corners, probably even a lap or two,” Brundle said.

“And in a way you wonder if that’s the handing over of the baton with the British drivers in Formula 1 because Lando had that one covered.”

Rosberg - who spent four years as Hamilton’s teammate at Mercedes - quickly disagreed.

“Martin, please slow down. Lewis is not done yet. He was just first in FP3!” Rosberg replied.

Brundle then added: “I said handing over the baton, it will happen at some point."