Verstappen warns F1 risks looking “stupid” by running “chewing gum” tyres

The subject is set to be high on the agenda at the latest meeting of the F1 Commission, which is due to take place at the Belgian Grand Prix on Friday.

In a bid to improve sustainability, Pirelli has been developing tyres that do not need pre-warming. Blanket-free wet tyres have already been introduced this season and drivers have been testing slicks without blankets.

Several drivers including George Russell have already outlined their concerns if the ban were to go ahead, while Pirelli insists the proposed change would put the onus on drivers to adapt their driving style to get tyres up to the correct temperature.

Verstappen became the latest driver to raise doubts about the plan ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa.

“I don't think we should head in that direction because it is extremely difficult,” Verstappen said.

“People probably don't know how difficult it is to drive a car with 1000 horsepower out of the pits already, and especially when the track is also a bit slippery. It is not necessary.

“I don't think it actually generates a lot of energy, these tyre blankets. I think an AC generates more when you combine it through the whole paddock.

“Also I think with the tyres, yes, they probably can make it work, but then they need to drop the working range that much that once you're up to temperature, the tyre will just be like chewing gum, and the pressures will go through the roof.

“It will not make the racing better. I think anyway, on an out-lap when you're struggling so much in a car with just [to] warm the tyres, it will look so stupid.

“I think the racing now sometimes, out of the pits as well having hot tyres, is brilliant. I don't really see why we need to change that.”

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas echoed Verstappen’s view, saying: “From my side the pressure rise is still an issue.

“Because obviously you need to still start with a certain minimum pressure but there’s such a big difference in the temperature, obviously the pressure gets very high and that means you lose grip, more degradation.

“If you’re following another car, then it’s even more worse. So there’s still work to do, obviously.”

Meanwhile, Haas driver Kevin Magnussen raised concerns that racing will be negatively impacted.

“I’ve done a test and it’s okay,” he explained. “The tyres are what they are when they’re hot, it’s okay, I guess. But the warm-up phase and the out-laps are going to be super, super tricky.

“I think in a race situation when you need to hurry up on the out-lap I don’t think it’s going to be that much fun. So unless they improve that, I don’t know if it’s going to work.”