Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Is Red Bull’s winning streak set to end?
- Charles Leclerc
- Sergio Perez
- Lewis Hamilton
- Carlos Sainz
- Oscar Piastri
- Max Verstappen
- Lando Norris
- George Russell
- Fernando Alonso
- Lance Stroll
- Yuki Tsunoda
- Pierre Gasly
- Kevin Magnussen
- Valtteri Bottas
- Esteban Ocon
- Alex Albon
- Zhou Guanyu
- Logan Sargeant
- Daniel Ricciardo
- Nico Hulkenberg
Red Bull's Verstappen went fastest in Friday's qualifying but will start from P6 due to a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his allocation of gearboxes for the season.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will inherit pole position as a result.
But do you bet against Verstappen's winning run ending?
Mercedes appear to be gaining consistency with Lewis Hamilton beginning from the second row.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri out-qualified teammate Lando Norris, while Aston Martin's struggles continue with their cars starting from P9 and P10.