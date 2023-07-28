Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

Charles Leclerc Sergio Perez Lewis Hamilton Carlos Sainz Oscar Piastri Max Verstappen Lando Norris George Russell Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Yuki Tsunoda Pierre Gasly Kevin Magnussen Valtteri Bottas Esteban Ocon Alex Albon Zhou Guanyu Logan Sargeant Daniel Ricciardo Nico Hulkenberg

Red Bull's Verstappen went fastest in Friday's qualifying but will start from P6 due to a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his allocation of gearboxes for the season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will inherit pole position as a result.

But do you bet against Verstappen's winning run ending?

Mercedes appear to be gaining consistency with Lewis Hamilton beginning from the second row.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri out-qualified teammate Lando Norris, while Aston Martin's struggles continue with their cars starting from P9 and P10.