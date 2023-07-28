Starting grid for F1 Belgian Grand Prix: How the race will begin

28 Jul 2023
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps,

Here’s the starting grid for Sunday’s F1 Belgian Grand Prix. Is Red Bull’s winning streak set to end?

  1. Charles Leclerc
  2. Sergio Perez
  3. Lewis Hamilton
  4. Carlos Sainz
  5. Oscar Piastri
  6. Max Verstappen
  7. Lando Norris
  8. George Russell
  9. Fernando Alonso
  10. Lance Stroll
  11. Yuki Tsunoda
  12. Pierre Gasly
  13. Kevin Magnussen
  14. Valtteri Bottas
  15. Esteban Ocon
  16. Alex Albon
  17. Zhou Guanyu
  18. Logan Sargeant
  19. Daniel Ricciardo
  20. Nico Hulkenberg

Red Bull's Verstappen went fastest in Friday's qualifying but will start from P6 due to a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his allocation of gearboxes for the season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will inherit pole position as a result.

But do you bet against Verstappen's winning run ending?

Mercedes appear to be gaining consistency with Lewis Hamilton beginning from the second row.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri out-qualified teammate Lando Norris, while Aston Martin's struggles continue with their cars starting from P9 and P10.