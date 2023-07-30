Hamilton and Mercedes have been locked in talks for months about extending his contract, which currently expires at the end of this season, and despite constant positivity there is still no signed agreement.

A Daily Mail report claimed that Hamilton was asking for a 10-year deal as an ambassador after his F1 career ends which would be worth £200m, and they reported that Mercedes had rejected this request.

Team principal and part-owner Wolff said at the F1 Belgian Grand Prix: “No, we’re not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations.

“I think he has many years to go as a driver within this team and therefore it’s only about cleaning things up in the contract.

“I know it looks a little bit like ‘Why is this not done and dusted?’

“But it’s simply down to trivial things that just need to be cleaned up in contracts and we need the time.”

Wolff had previously said after the Austrian Grand Prix that “this is not a money discussion, it is about the future”.

And despite ex F1 champion Damon Hill theorising that Hamilton might be waiting to see if Mercedes can provide a competitive 2024 car before committing, the seven-time champion has always spoken optimistically about staying put.

At Silverstone, he teased not having a pen to sign immediately in a clear indication that he does intend on committing eventually.

Rumours earlier this season suggested Ferrari would launch a mega-money bid to recruit Hamilton but he has never fanned the flames of those claims.