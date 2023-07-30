Helmut Marko: Sergio Perez “woken up from his championship dream”

Max Verstappen’s seven grand prix wins in a row ahead of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix have come while his teammate Perez has struggled and dropped out of the title picture.

While Red Bull consultant Marko has backed Perez to keep his seat in the F1 2024 driver line-up, he has stunningly reflected on his hopes to challenge Verstappen.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

"We have a contract with Perez until the end of 2024,” Marko told Motorsport-Total.

“He is second in the world championship. What need do we have to take action?

"He has now woken up from his world championship dream. Maybe that will help him to focus again on delivering the best possible performance.

"Max is underestimated. He is an exceptional driver. Just looking at the mental capacities he still has. He even noticed on the radio when my mobile rang!

"He has such talent, such speed. And he's on cloud nine, no one would look good next to him. Verstappen is a completely different yardstick.

"That Perez has to be within three tenths of Max is a generous interpretation on our part. Sometimes it was more.

"Perez is second in the world championship. More is not possible for him. He is fulfilling that at the moment."

Perez has come under increased pressure since AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s sister team, brought back Daniel Ricciardo who publicly harbours hopes of eventually landing the Red Bull seat.

Ricciardo’s return was Marko’s decision but it seems like Perez will remain in the pressure-cooker atmosphere for a while yet.