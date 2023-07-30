‘Swear word’ went through Verstappen’s head during Eau Rouge scare

The Red Bull driver overcame a grid penalty at Spa-Francorchamps as he stormed to an eighth consecutive victory to extend his championship lead over teammate Sergio Perez to 125 points heading into the summer break.

Verstappen was in imperious form as he might light work of his comeback charge, though he did have a fright when he had a big wobble through the high-speed Eau Rouge corner as light rain fell mid-way through the race.

The Dutchman managed to collect his car through the flat-out swerves and was untroubled from there as he claimed his 10th victory from 12 races so far this season.

Speaking after Sunday’s race, the two-time world champion explained: “The rain was just moving around on the track. Sometimes it was increasing in other places from lap to lap.

“I just got up there and it probably just rained a bit harder when I was on the other side of the track in Eau Rouge, and I got there and it just caught me out. It was a bit more slippery than I thought it would be.

“It happened quickly. Trying to correct it, sometimes of course it works, sometimes it doesn’t. And at that speed as well, you have quite a bit of downforce on the car that helps.

“But it was not great. We did have to save a bit but it’s always a combination of things throughout the race when you’re saving.

“That’s probably not the best place to go sideways but luckily nothing happened. Of course also with the changes through there, you have a little bit more run-off. But it’s still not a nice corner to have a moment.”

Asked what he was thinking as he went sideways, Verstappen replied: “A swear word”.

Indeed, a relieved Verstappen reported over team radio at the time: **** I nearly lost it".