Seven-time world champion Hamilton had a low-key run to fourth place in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, while Verstappen racked up his eighth consecutive win after overcoming a grid penalty that left him sixth on the grid.

The Dutchman breezed past Hamilton during his fightback drive to the front as he secured his 10th win from 12 races this season.

Following Sunday’s race, Hamilton made a reference to the 2002 Austin Powers film Goldmember, in which the supervillain offers Powers ‘a smoke and a pancake’ - a stereotype about Dutch people and marijuana.

Asked if it was too easy for Verstappen, Hamilton replied: “What do you want me to say? I have not spoken to him. He is having a smoke and a pancake. You know the film?”

Hamilton did claim a small victory over Verstappen by pinching the fastest lap bonus point away from his great F1 rival on the 44th and final lap of the race.

Such was Verstappen’s dominance, he even cheekily suggested that he could push harder to extend his gap over teammate Sergio Perez and make a late stop for some “pit stop training”.

Unsurprisingly, his suggestion was rebuffed by Red Bull.

"He has all the reasons to be a bit cheeky," conceded Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. "[He's] just driving around. On merit. Nothing else to say. As much as it's annoying."

Verstappen heads into the summer break holding a huge 125-point championship lead over Perez as he continues his seemingly unstoppable charge to a third straight drivers’ title.