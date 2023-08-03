Ted Kravitz reveals 'effort' and 'attainment' grades for every F1 team

Each team has been assessed on both effort and attainment ranging from 1 to 5, with a short summary on their season so far.



Red Bull

Effort: 1 (Outstanding)

Attainment: 1 (Exceeding expectations)

“Well done Red Bull racing! You’ve demonstrated supreme consistency, confidence and skill, and I have no doubt we’ll be seeing successful outcomes for you this year”, said Kravitz.

Christian Horner’s team have truly epitomised number one, and there’s no doubt it will remain on the front of Max Verstappen’s car in 2023. Now Sergio Perez has seemingly refound his form, it’s hard to see any end to the Red Bull dominance after the break.

Mercedes

Effort: 2 (Good)

Attainment: 4 (Below expectations)

Ted says: “You have been participating enthusiastically since you changed your ways, and while we’re seeing flashes of your old self (Hamilton), much more was expected from you this year. Keep up the learning, and you’ll be set for the runners up spot.”

As stated, the move to the more conventional sidepod has been a breath of fresh air for Mercedes, and particularly Lewis Hamilton. The 7-time champion has comfortably asserted himself ahead of George Russell for the time being, despite a much closer contest in 2022.

Aston Martin

Effort: 2 (Good)

Attainment: 1 (Exceeding expectations)

“After a terrific start, yes I’m looking at you Alonso, you seem to have lost your way. Aston Martin do you actually understand the curriculum? Are you okay, has anything changed?”, asked Ted.

Kravitz isn’t the only one asking the question of Mike Krack and co., with reports of ‘too much downforce’ being suggested for their downfall of recent weeks. They will be hoping to re-find their early season form after the break, as they could well fall to fifth at the end of the year. Their improvement from 2022 should not be overlooked, though.



Ferrari

Effort: 4 (Cause for concern)

Attainment: 4 (Below expectations)

Ted explains: “Flashes of the old Leclerc ability I see, but a little disappointing overall. More pace and fewer mistakes please, Ferrari.”

Charles Leclerc will certainly be echoing these thoughts to his team, and perhaps the podium in Spa could be a sign of things to come for the Scuderia, as they will be sure to seek more consistency after the break.

McLaren

Effort: 1 (Outstanding)

Attainment: 3 (Working towards expectations)

“There you go McLaren, hard work does pay off. You see, at the start of term we were most concerned, but there’s been tremendous progress to turn around a year that started so poorly. Keep it up, but Norris, detention - destruction of property!”, says Kravitz.

Another top three for McLaren in Belgium through Oscar Piastri’s performance showed the team from Woking are both versatile and mean business. There’s little doubt they’ll find themselves on the podium once again when the season restarts, so perhaps Verstappen will have to keep a closer eye on his inevitable winners’ trophies.



Alpine

Effort: 4 (Cause concern)

Attainment: 4 (Below expectations)

Kravitz says: “Dear oh dear. It was a sluggish start to the year and it’s got worse. The last attempt was a calamity and now I’m seeing a distinct lack of support - the fight is on track with your competitors Alpine, not with yourselves! [Esteban] Ocon, good effort in Monaco though son, and [Pierre] Gasly, excellent yesterday!”

Just like this time last year, the problems off the track are taking the headlines for Alpine, with Otmar Szafnauer being relieved of his duties during a race weekend. They really have been their own worst enemy in the past 12 months, and need to give their talented French drivers a better platform to fly their flag.

Williams

Effort: 2 (Good)

Attainment: 1 (Exceeding expectations)

“Alex [Albon], well done - an excellent report, you should feel proud. Looking forward to seeing your abilities at tracks more suited, such as here in Belgium and at Monza. Logan [Sargeant], you’re settling in nicely from Florida - a little more consistency will pay off”, says Ted.

Albon has definitely been one of the highlights of F1 in 2023, with some really fantastic performances in the Williams. Sargeant has found respectable pace, too, and should deliver points under the steady guise of Team Principal James Vowles.



Haas

Effort: 3 (Satisfactory)

Attainment: 3 (Working towards expectations)

Kravitz: “Kevin [Magnussen], Nico [Hulkenberg], you’re obviously popular members of the school, but while you’ve got an impressive turn of speed over one lap, Gunther [Steiner] - you really must get a grip on these tyre issues, they’re holding you back!”

The story of Haas’ season has been forgettable on a Sunday, but impressive in qualifying. Hulkenberg has found Q3 six times, as Magnussen will be looking to replicate his teammates form. If they can find a way to stop trundling back during races, they will be able to take better advantage of their quali pace.

Alfa Romeo

Effort: 4 (Cause for concern)

Attainment: 5 (Significantly below expectations)

“We expected much more after a few early points, and there was some promise on the Budapest grid, but it wasn’t capitalised on and progress is not being made. Must do better.”, said Kravitz.

Forgettable again can be used for Alfa Romeo, who haven’t set the world alight at all this year. A best race result of P8 amidst just four points finishes sees them in ninth. Audi could have a bigger job than expected on their hands come 2026…



AlphaTauri

Effort: 4 (Cause for concern)

Attainment: 5 (In need of serious attention)

Kravitz said: “Two measly points finishes - attest to the loss of focus and absence of any solid ability to deliver improvements. De Vries’ lack of attendance has been noted, we can only hope your recent breath of fresh air restores results.”

For a team bottom of the Constructors’ standings, there’s been a lot of public interest in the Red Bull sister team this season, with the Daniel Ricciardo and Nyck De Vries replacement taking a lot of attention. Yuki Tsunoda has done well to score some points, and the comment on absence of ability could be seen as harsh for the 22-year-old. The battle between himself and Ricciardo will be an intriguing one after the break.