Sergio Perez may face salary and bonus reduction at Red Bull

The stipulation states that, if Perez falls 125 points or more behind his teammate Max Verstappen in the F1 standings, his salary and bonuses can be reduced, according to De Telegraaf.

Verstappen is leading the standings, and is on course for a third F1 title in a row, with 314 points.

Could Red Bull's 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever? Video of Could Red Bull&#039;s 2023 Season Become The Most Dominant Ever?

Perez, although he is second behind only Verstappen, is 125 points behind with a total of 189.

From now on, and if the gap increases, Perez will be hit in the pocket.

It adds further stress and pressure to the difficult situation that Perez finds himself in as teammate to F1’s premier driver.

Red Bull have won every grand prix in 2023, two via Perez.

Yet his overall performances have been questioned given the power of the RB19 at his disposal.

A second-place (behind Verstappen) at the most recent grand prix in Belgian alleviated some pressure.

But the presence of Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team AlphaTauri is a reminder that other drivers covet his seat.

But, according to the De Telegraaf report, Perez’s position for 2024 is not under threat.