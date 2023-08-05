Alfa Romeo reveal 'target' for F1 2024 driver line-up

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu are in their second season together as teammates at the Hinwil-based outfit and both are likely to be retained.

Bottas signed a multi-year deal, believed to run until the end of 2024, following his departure from Mercedes and has established as Alfa Romeo’s team leader.

Zhou, meanwhile, has continued to show signs of progress during his sophomore F1 campaign after earning promotion from F2 at the end of 2021.

Zhou will sign a new Alfa Romeo contract, Formu1uno report.

Speaking at the Belgian Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi confirmed their intention is to keep the same line-up for 2024.

“Of course, we always said that stability for us is important,” Alumni Bravi said.

“We are a team that is in a transformation process, and we try to be as much stable as possible in all areas. Of course, we are looking for improvement and opportunities.

“There will be time after the summer shutdown to sit down with Zhou and look at what will be the best solution for both of us.

“Our target is to keep both drivers in our team next year but, of course, there must be all the elements in place to have a win-win situation.”

Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire could potentially put himself in the running for a 2024 F1 seat if he goes on to win the F2 championship, which he currently leads.

Alfa Romeo will revert to Sauber for 2024 before becoming the Audi works team from 2026.

Audi have already made it clear they would like a German driver when they enter the sport, with Mick Schumacher mooted as a possible option.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz has also been linked with a future drive with Audi.