David is Mick’s cousin and the son of ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Mick lost his place on the F1 grid at the end of last season when Haas’ faith in him ran out, but his ex-teammate’s role has now been questioned.

“Mick's problem was that he couldn't really compete with his teammate Nikita Mazepin in his debut year,” David Schumacher told Sport1.

“Both were newcomers and Mazepin, who he dominated, was no benchmark.

“But as a young driver you urgently need that in order to develop.

“Only in his second year did he have a strong driver as a teammate in Kevin Magnussen.

“I don't think Haas gave him enough time to develop under the circumstances. Because Formula 1 is incredibly complicated.

“Luckily he can now learn everything in peace at Mercedes that he couldn't at Haas. I hope he gets another chance. If so, then he will convince, I'm sure.”

Mick is now Mercedes’ third driver and could yet to return to a full-time F1 drive.

Mazepin, meanwhile, was sacked by Haas at the beginning of 2022 due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and his hopes of an F1 comeback appear slim.

Mick’s cousin David is a DTM racing driver - and he was asked about harbouring his own hopes of joining F1: “That's difficult to say. At the moment I'm fully concentrating on touring car racing, that's my focus.

“I can't foresee what comes after that. This will evolve over the course of the year.”

David is another racing driver with the honour - but also the burden - of representing the legendary Schumacher family.

“It does have advantages but also disadvantages,” he said.

“This may sound strange to some, but it is true. In the junior categories it was definitely not a disadvantage. The name Schumacher absolutely opened doors.

“On the other hand, people take a closer look at a Schumacher. Mistakes like now at the Norisring are – let's call it that – by one or the other trying to exploit in the media. The positive things tend to get lost there. That's a shame, but can't be changed.

“As far as the competitors on the track are concerned, you can sometimes get the feeling that the others are thinking: 'Here comes little Schumacher, but I won't let him pass'.

“Or as the last time, a quote was completely taken out of context because I replied that Lewis Hamilton, like my father or my uncle, is one of my role models.

“I have to live with that, I have to fight with it and that's what I'm doing.

“Fortunately, I also have my father at my side, whose experience and network I can fall back on from time to time.”