‘Lewis Hamilton and Shakira is “something more than friendship”’

The Mercedes F1 driver and the superstar singer have been spotted together several times this year, and she has attended three grands prix.

But neither have ever spoken about each other.

Shakira is becoming a regular member of the F1 paddock pic.twitter.com/wb548dMzxP — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 9, 2023

“I would like to deny an information that has come out in a Catalan newspaper, where they say that Hamilton is tired of Shakira's attitude," said Jordi Martin, a journalist described as being ‘well-acquainted with Shakira’, to Spanish newspaper Marca.

"I can categorically deny this information, because I have spoken to Shakira's entourage and they confirm that between Shakira and Hamilton there has always been a beautiful friendship.

“And that, between them there has been something more than friendship.

“The two knew very clearly that there was nothing serious and that there was total freedom between them to do whatever they wanted."

Hamilton and Shakira met at Villa Coco Loco in Ibiza

The residence where Hamilton and Shakira recently met was also revealed by Marca.

"We can confirm that Hamilton would come in at night, presumably to meet with Shakira, of course,” the newspaper quoted Tamara Gorro, a presenter speaking on Spanish TV.

"We can confirm, based on someone I've spoken to, that they've seen Hamilton entering this complex one night.

"The thing is, they haven't been seen outside of this luxurious and very private complex."

Shakira reportedly stayed at the Villa Coco Loco in Ibiza in the period preceding the F1 Belgian Grand Prix.

"He would head out to renowned nightclubs for parties," it was claimed about Hamilton.