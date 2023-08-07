‘Carefully chosen’ Mercedes signing to help Ferrari capture number one target?

Although the move has not been officially confirmed by either party, it is understood that Ferrari have signed Mercedes’ performance director Loic Sera, who is set to join the Italian outfit in 2025.

How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around? Video of How have McLaren turned their 2023 F1 season around?

And according to respected German F1 journalist Michael Schmidt, Ferrari hope their incoming signing will help entice Red Bull technical director Wache to join.

Sera and Wache are close friends and the Frenchmen are said to often “spend hours together” in the paddock, despite working for rival teams.

Schmidt suggested that Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur remains interested in signing Wache, who is reportedly the Maranello squad’s number one target to bolster their technical division.

“I believe Loïc Serra was chosen carefully,” Schmidt said in his post-Belgian GP video.

“He is one of the best friends of Pierre Waché, the technical director of Red Bull. The two often spend hours together in the paddock, even though they are from rival teams.

“Both are heavy smokers and chat there. I’d love to listen in on what those two say to each other.

“I think Vasseur is also trying to get Pierre Waché through this connection.

“From what I hear from Red Bull, [Vasseur] has been going at it and was really close [to signing Waché], and maybe he’s still trying.”

However, Schmidt noted that reigning world champions Red Bull are “quite confident that Wache will stay”.

Schmidt compared Vasseur, who took over from the sacked Mattia Binotto over the winter, to former Ferrari boss Jean Todt.

"It's actually the same step Jean Todt took back then," said Schmidt.

"It took a while for Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne to come on board. It didn't happen overnight. I believe he has this strategy in mind.

"If he succeeds, then he can truly make his mark."